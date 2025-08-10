A rendering of Overtown Underdeck Park (Courtesy of Facebook)

MIAMI – The President Donald Trump administration rescinded a federal grant for a park project in Overtown.

The Overtown Underdeck Park, which is a proposed 33-acre outside facility below the Signature Bridge, won’t receive the $60 million grant approved during the President Biden administration.

The grant was to repair damage done to neighborhoods when federal and state governments built highways, forcing homes to be destroyed and displacing residents.

That was the case for Overtown when 1-95 and I-395 were built during the 1960s and 1970s, respectively.

The proposed park is located beneath I-395 highway in Overtown, which was designed to reconnect the historic Black community.

It features a mile-long “Heritage Trail, walking and bike paths, plazas and play areas.

The project was initially funded by FDOT but the federal agency decided to cut funding.