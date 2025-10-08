Photo courtesy of Unsplash

MIAMI – The city of Miami has added several early voting sites for residents in District 5 for the November 4, 2025, election.

District 5, which is represented by City Commission Chairwoman Christine King, covers Liberty City, Little Haiti, Model City, Overtown, Wynwood/Edgewater, and the Upper East Side.

The new locations include Carrie P. Meek Senior and Cultural Center, 1300 NW 50th Street, Legion Memorial Park Community Center, 6447 NE 7th Avenue, and Stephen P. Clark Government Center, 111 NW 1st Street.

Residents can vote early from October 25 to November 2.

Voters will choose a new Miami mayor as Francis Suarez is term-limited this year.

Thirteen candidates are seeking the mayoral chair including current City Commissioner and former mayor Joe Carollo, former city manager Emilio Gonzalez, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, former Miami commissioners Alex Diaz de la Portilla and Ken Russell, former mayor Xavier Suarez and community activist Michael Hepburn.

Eight candidates are vying for Seat 3 to replace Carollo who is also term-limited this year.

They include his brother Frank Carollo, Oscar Elio Alejadro, Brenda Maribel Betancourt, Rolando Escalona, Denise Galvez Turros, Robert Franklin Piper and Fayez Tanous.

King is facing several challenges for District 5 including Marion Brown and Fredrick Bryant.