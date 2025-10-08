Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park in Atlanta, Georgia has temporarily closed its doors due to the federal government shutdown.

The closure left many visitors, who traveled from across the country, disheartened.

The park was operating under the auspices of the federal government which closed on October 1 after Democrats and Republicans in U.S. Congress couldn’t agree to pass a bill to keep funding services over Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and healthcare.

While the gravesites of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King remain accessible, as they are maintained by the nonprofit King Center, other portions of the historic site, including a century-old fire station, are closed until the government reopens.