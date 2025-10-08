Photo courtesy of publicdomainpictures.com

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Homestead residents won’t have to travel far to passport services.

The City Clerk’s Office began offering to process passports after the city was designated as a Passport Acceptance Facility by the U.S. Department of State.

“Our goal is to make essential services more accessible to our residents,” said City Manager Zerry Ihekwaba. “By offering passport services right here in Homestead, we saved our community both time and effort.”

Residents will be able to take care of the following:

Passport applications

Passport pictures

Renewal assistance