NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami City Councilwoman Mary Estime-Irvin announces the debut of the Vegan Creole Festival to celebrate the plant-based cuisine, culture and community togetherness.

The event is set for Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Griffing Park, located at 12220 Griffing Boulevard.

The festival showcase of the rich flavors of vegan food and Caribbean traditions, a testament to the diverse community of North Miami.

Local chefs, vendors, artists, families, and community organizations will come together to celebrate cultural culinary traditions and pride, while promoting healthy living.

“The Vegan Creole Festival represents the heart of North Miami innovation, tradition, and togetherness,” Estimé-Irvin said. “This event is not only about showcasing our rich culture, but also about promoting healthier lifestyles for our families and celebrating the creativity of our community. I invite everyone to join us for a day of food and fun; and I challenge everyone to try a new vegan dish in the process.”

The inaugural event also includes health and wellness programs, free health screening and mental health resources.

Admission is free. This event is open to the public. For vendor participation, sponsorship opportunities or volunteer inquiries, contact the Office of Councilwoman Mary Estimé-Irvin at 786-385-2576 or 305-893-6511, or email district3@NorthMiamiFL.gov.