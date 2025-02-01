Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – A parole migrant program which allowed thousands of migrants to legally come to the United States has been terminated.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end the Humanitarian Parole program for migrants from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, which was enacted by the Biden administration in 2022.

The program benefited individuals living outside of the United States who might be eligible to request parole into America based on urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

“We are currently receiving an extremely high number of requests for parole,” the USCIS website said.

The Biden administration’s intent was to provide safe and orderly pathways to the United States for up to 30,000 migrants from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

The program allowed migrants who have sponsors in the United States to enter America pending a background check to live and work for two years.