MIAMI – Miami County Commissioner Oliver G. Gilbert, III will host the Spring Break Expedition: Civil Rights Tour for high school students from Sunday, March 23, to Saturday, March 29, 2025.
The annual expedition program is designed to broaden the horizons of youth and widen their knowledge base and understanding of the world.
Students will visit Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia, a few of the states that form part of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. Students will have the opportunity to step back in time and see first-hand historical sites that were part of a movement that forever shaped the future of our social justice

Last year’s trip allowed students to visit the capital of the United States, Washington DC., where they immersed themselves in the history of our Country’s government, democracy, and culture.

Students who reside in or attend high school in Miami-Dade County’s District 1 are encouraged to apply for the 2025 Spring Break Expedition: Civil Rights Tour.

“The first year we went to the Grand Canyon, the second year we went to New York City, the third year we went to Washington D.C., and now we’re taking a civil rights tour. The goal is to show students from our community things that they may not have seen in ways they might not have been presented. I’m very excited about this trip,” said Gilbert. For questions, more information or to submit a completed application, please email District@miamidade.gov, or call (305) 474-3011.