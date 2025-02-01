MIAMI – Miami County Commissioner Oliver G. Gilbert, III will host the Spring Break Expedition: Civil Rights Tour for high school students from Sunday, March 23, to Saturday, March 29, 2025.

The annual expedition program is designed to broaden the horizons of youth and widen their knowledge base and understanding of the world.

Students will visit Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia, a few of the states that form part of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. Students will have the opportunity to step back in time and see first-hand historical sites that were part of a movement that forever shaped the future of our social justice