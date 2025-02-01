Last year’s trip allowed students to visit the capital of the United States, Washington DC., where they immersed themselves in the history of our Country’s government, democracy, and culture.
Students who reside in or attend high school in Miami-Dade County’s District 1 are encouraged to apply for the 2025 Spring Break Expedition: Civil Rights Tour.
“The first year we went to the Grand Canyon, the second year we went to New York City, the third year we went to Washington D.C., and now we’re taking a civil rights tour. The goal is to show students from our community things that they may not have seen in ways they might not have been presented. I’m very excited about this trip,” said Gilbert. For questions, more information or to submit a completed application, please email District@miamidade.gov, or call (305) 474-3011.
