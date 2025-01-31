MIAMI – Serving a three-year sentence under the Biden administration for allegedly blocking access to an abortion clinic and allegedly injuring a worker during a protest, pro-life activist Bevelyn Beatty Williams is a free woman thanks to President Donald Trump.

Trump pardoned Williams, 33, and nearly two dozen of other pro-life activists convicted under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrance (FACE) Act.

On social media, Williams, who lives in New Jersey, can be seen walking out of prison and reunited with husband with their two-year-old daughter.

Williams, who gained national attention for activism, described her sentencing as excessive and punishment for her Christian beliefs.

“I was persecuted as a Christian standing for my beliefs when it comes to life,” she stated on her fundraising page. “This is devastating news. Not only is this bond extensive for the accused crime, but [the judge] made it very clear in the courtroom that she was going to make an example out of me.”

A Department of Justice press release detailed that Williams’ actions, including a live streamed video, involved threats and physical obstruction at the clinic.

In the video, Williams reportedly stood inches from a clinic official and declared her intent to “terrorize this place” and “make their business over.” These actions were cited as violations of the FACE Act, which prohibits the use of force, threats, or physical obstruction to interfere with access to reproductive health services or places of worship.

Trump expressed his support for pro-life activists who he pardoned, criticizing Biden for imposing harsh sentences for people exercising their right to freedom of speech.

“Twenty-three people were prosecuted who should not have been prosecuted. Many of them are elderly people. They should not have been prosecuted,” he said. “This is a great honor to sign this.”

Williams’ husband, Rickey Williams, and her supporters protested her sentencing in Washington.

“Biden sent this beautiful mother to prison for more than 3 years because she prayed outside an abortion clinic,” said supporter Chris Miles. “This morning Bevelyn Williams walked out a free woman because President Donald J. Trump pardoned her.”