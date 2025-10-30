Photo courtesy of ar.inspiredpencil.com
MIRAMAR, Fla. The city of Miramar is doing its part to help Jamaica as residents embrace for Hurricane Melissa.
The Category 5 storm with winds as high as 160 mph is expected to make landfall this afternoon.
Miramar, which has a large Caribbean population, is accepting food and life-saving goods to help Jamaica in the aftermath of the storm.
The city is asking for residents and businesses to donate essentials like tarps, flashlights, non-perishable foods, and personal care items.
A list of the six locations, which are all open 24-7, are below:
< Fire Station 19- 6700 Miramar Parkway
< Fire Station 84- 9001 Miramar Parkway
< Fire Station 100 – 2899 S.W. 184th Street
< Fire Station 107- 11811 Miramar Parkway
< Miramar Police Station- 11765 City Hall Promenade
