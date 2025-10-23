The Mounts Botanical Garden hosts its ever-popular event on Nov. 1 and 2, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 531 N. Military Trail in West Palm Beach. Whether you’re an avid gardener, plant curious, or simply looking to spend a beautiful day outdoors with your family, the festival offers a full weekend to discover, shop, and enjoy nature’s beauty. Meet highly sought-after top plant growers and artisan vendors. For complete list of vendors, visit. Shop a wide variety of rare, exotic, and hard-to-ﬁnd orchids, plants, trees, herbs, ornamentals, succulents, cactus, bonsai, butterfly/native plants, shrubs, and fruit trees, as well as garden accessories, baskets, ﬁne crafts, and more. Learn about South Florida’s plant culture by speaking directly with growers. Attend fun and informative presentations by speakers who are experts in their respective ﬁelds. Find horticultural ‘must-haves’ and unique treasures, plus, Family Fun Activities, including arts and crafts and games, live music, and food and beverage vendors. Visit mounts.org.