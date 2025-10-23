A yearlong “love letter to Palm Beach County” has come to the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts with the opening of its newest exhibition of “Untold Stories of Palm Beach County.” The walkthrough, self-guided multimedia experience will be on display in the Picower Foundation Arts Education Center of the Cohen Pavilion, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, Mondays through Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and after hours by appointment at 561-6514364. Admission is complimentary. “Jazz In Unexpected Places,” curated by Tracy Hyter-Suffern, former executive director of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem, explores how jazz influenced Palm Beach County’s sound, style and spirit during the Civil Rights era and how this influence persists today, through the use of historical photographs, oral histories, album covers, audio recordings and reflections from longtime locals and leaders. Complementing the exhibition the Kravis Center presents a second exciting concert, featuring recording artist Nicole Henry on April 3 4 at 7 p.m. Exhibition admission is complimentary, concert tickets may be purchased by visiting kravis.org or calling 561-832-7469.