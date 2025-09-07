NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson (Photo courtesy of Facebook)

MIAMI -The NAACP is suing the state of Missouri over the state’s effort to redraw congressional maps which might diminish Black voters and give Republicans control in Congress.

The NAACP is asking a federal court to stymie an upcoming special legislative session in which lawmakers are planning to vote on a redistricting map following the effort in Texas.

The largest civil rights organization said redrawing the congressional maps violates both state law and constitutional protections.

“This case is about defending democracy and protecting the voice of every voter,” Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO, said in a statement.

“The Missouri legislature’s attempt to force a rushed, unconstitutional redistricting process in a special session is a blatant effort to silence Black voters and strip them of their fundamental rights. We will not stand by while elected officials manipulate the system to weaken our power and representation.”

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People leaders argue that the proposed plan undermines the principle of fair representation and exacerbates the systemic barriers that already exist for Black communities in Missouri.

The NAACP also filed a lawsuit against Texas, where lawmakers pushed through a redistricting map during a special session last month.

The organization said the redrawn map discriminates against Black voters and violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

That case is pending.