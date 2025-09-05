TAMARAC, Fla. – The city of Tamarac is holding a community forum on deed fraud for residents.

Tamarac Mayor Michelle J. Gomez and Broward County Property Appraiser Marty Kiar are hosting the meeting, set for Tuesday, September 16, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Tamarac Community Center, 8601 West Commercial Boulevard.

The forum will provide residents with information on how criminals commit deed fraud and what steps can be taken to protect their homes.

South Florida has been impacted by title fraud, in which scammers steal equity on someone’s property by filing fake deeds and taking out mortgages.

Thousands of victims are unaware they have been targeted until banks notify them with foreclosure notices.

The victims must spend thousands of dollars to hire lawyers to file lawsuits to invalidate fraudulent deeds or mortgages and restore their rightful ownership.

Residents are encouraged to register in advance by emailing MayorGomezEvents@Tamarac.org or by calling (954) 597-3460.