Staff Report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. –Holy Cross Health celebrated the soft opening of a new Holy Cross Health Center on Sistrunk Boulevard this week with festivities that included a ribbon cutting, blessing, dedication and open house for the community.

The new Holy Cross Health Center is located in the retail space at the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, 1409 NW 6th Street, Suite 103 in Fort Lauderdale.

What makes this new center unique is that it is led by a nurse practitioner.

Adding to its uniqueness is its location on historic land.

It joins the legacy of Black healthcare providers who ministered to this community at Provident Hospital, the only hospital that served the Black community, when it opened in 1938.

Since that time, other entities have come and provided healthcare to the community, and they have left.

“We are so proud to open this new center that is focused on bringing quality healthcare close to home in the Sistrunk neighborhood,” said Holy Cross Health President and CEO Mark Doyle.

“Access to care and services will serve to address social determinants and health inequities in communities of greatest need.”

Vice President of Community Health and Well-being at Holy Cross Health Kim Saiswick welcomed everyone to the opening celebration and Holy Cross Health Mission Leader Mary Carter, D.Min. blessed the new space. City of Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Pamela Beasley-Pittman read and presented a proclamation to Saiswick from the city.

Guests were invited to meet the healthcare team and tour the center, which will provide services includingfamily medicine, pediatric and adult immunizations, school physicals, annual wellness visits, primary prevention, care coordination, care management, health promotion, disease prevention and population-based interventions.

“We appreciate all of the support we received in opening this center,” Saiswick said. “Our team is ready to be the person-centered, transforming, healing presence in this community.”