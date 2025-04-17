MIAMI – Vocalists and musical bands will take the stage for one night only in Overtown reminiscing about the historic Black community’s music heyday.

One Night Stand brings together a star-studded a line-up of talented Black recording artists and bands to perform on April 24, 2025, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Historic Ward Rooming House, 249 N.W. 9th Street.

The event is sponsored by Hampton Arts Lovers.

One Night Stand celebrates the music of Overtown’s golden age and Same Cooke’s historic performance at the Harlem Square Club.

Performers include vocals by Betty Padgett and Angie Griffin.

The event also showcases Greg Clark’s portrait photography of Miami’s legendary performers and featuring a live music line-up

Set to perform is the Old School Gang including Pal Lewis, Darrick Gay, Craig Edwards and James J.T. Taylor.

The Old School Band includes Bobby Verrastro, Roderick Hollomon Jenay Wish, Robert Carter, Alex Dean and Moses Talbot.

For more information, call 786-529-8624 or visit IPlayedhere.org/Hamtonartlouers.com