Daymond John, American businessman, investor, “Shark Tank” television personality, and founder and CEO of the FUBU global lifestyle brand, is this year’s keynote speaker for the exciting gala event to honor outstanding Palm Beach County high school teachers who have made an impact on their students’ lives through education, Saturday, May 3, 6 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Tickets $250, a portion of the proceeds beneﬁt the Inlet Grove High School Scholarship Fund of Inlet Grove Community High School, Inc. Call (561)-841-4447.