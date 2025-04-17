By David L. Snelling

Miami – Black military veterans and their families face ﬁnancial hardships in the United States, as many are unemployed, denied beneﬁts and healthcare and left homeless.

Despite efforts by a coalition of veterans’ advocacy groups over the years, state and federal governments were doing little to help people who served their country after they have returned to civilian life.

In fact, according to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau report, 35 percent of Black veterans live below the poverty threshold compared to 25 percent of whites who also served in the U.S. military.

In addition, Black veterans have been left out of affordable housing programs and can barely afford rising rent rates, and for those who do own homes, repairs and other maintenance costs to bring their structures up to code seem far-fetched.

Their income barely covers the basic living costs, according to a United for ALICE study.

In addition, some ailing veterans can’t even afford long-term care.

As the Trump administration is cutting jobs and funding at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Congress introduced the Veterans First Act of 2025 last week to spend $2 billion in taxpayer money to help military veterans nationwide repair and renovate their homes.

The bill, co-sponsored by Reps. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., Tony Wied, R-Wis., Bob Onder, R-Mo., and Pat Harrigan, R-N.C., also seeks to prioritize funding for facilities that provide long-term care to veterans.

“Our veterans put America ﬁrst in their service to our country, and it’s only fair that we return the favor,” Taylor told the Washington Examiner. “We should be directing taxpayer dollars to ensure our state veterans homes have the funding they need instead of sending it overseas for DEI initiatives in Serbia. Under President Trump, Republicans are getting our nation’s priorities straight, and veterans are at the top of the list.”

The long-term care portion of the bill is comforting to Black veterans who suffered the most illnesses, some linked to their military service.

In Florida, among the 446,270 disabled veterans, 32 percent have been diagnosed with cancer, kidney disease, diabetes, respiratory issues and some suffered a stroke.

Florida has the third largest veteran population in the nation with 1.4 million among 19.1 living in the United States, according to the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs.

About 719,000 veterans in Florida are 65 years old and over.

One study discovered Black veterans earned between $1,600 and $6,000 less than white veterans, depending on the military branch and length of service.

Taylor’s bill enforces a push under President Trump to reorient federal spending toward domestic priorities, particularly veterans’ services.

The $2 billion redirection aims to address immediate needs with a shift away from international aid programs, such as USAID’s DEI and funding other countries.

The tri-county governments are doing their part to help veterans but need more assistance from federal and state funding.

Miami-Dade County offers several programs including education and training programs approved under the GI Bill and VET TEC, assists veterans and their families in applying for government beneﬁts and an advocate program which helps veterans ﬁnd suitable housing and end homelessness.

Broward and Palm Beach counties offer similar programs for veterans including assistance in preparing and ﬁling claims for beneﬁts and affordable housing placement.