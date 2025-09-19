WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Palm Beach County School Board is pushing back on the state’s vaccine mandate bans for school kids.

This after Surgeon General Dr. Joseph and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said only parents should decide if they want their children vaccinated.

Vaccine requirements will no longer be necessary as Florida is taking steps to end mandated vaccines including for Hepatitis B and Chickenpox.

Palm Beach County School Board members, however, voiced concerns during a special workshop and budget meeting, even adding a request to formally oppose the state’s proposed changes.

The District is expected to have its final list of Legislative priorities next month and officials say they will continue to comply with all legal and regulatory requirements.