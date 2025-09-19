Photo courtesy of the Muhammad Ali Project

MIAMI – Boxing great Muhammad Ali dazzled fans and sports pundits with his speed and agility in the ring against arguably the best fighters in history including Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Ken Norton, Sr., and Leon Spinks.

But Ali, a three-time world boxing champion, caused controversy beyond the ring during the 1960s that led to the boxing athletic commission stripping him of his title.

Ali refused to be drafted to fight in the Vietnam War in 1967 as he was a powerful voice to the anti-war movement.

Ali was arrested, tried and convicted and a judge sentenced him to five years in prison.

But the U.S. Supreme Court overturned his conviction based on his religious beliefs.

A memento from the Vietnam-era, Ali’s draft card, is up for action.

According to the Associated Press, the card, which Ali refused to sign, will be up for sale by Christie’s online Oct. 10-28, adding the card came to it via descendants of Ali.

A public display of the card began Thursday at Rockefeller Center in New York and will continue until Oct. 21.

The document could fetch $3 million to $5 million, Christie’s estimated.