Photo courtesy of Tacolcy Economic Development Corporation

MIAMI – An aged -restricted affordable housing complex in the heart of Liberty City is now open for business.

After a year of construction, Edison Towers is completed and local dignitaries celebrated with a grand opening of the 115-unit senior affordable housing at 5821 N.W. 7th Avenue thanks to efforts of the Tacolcy Economic Development Corporation (TEDc).

On September 19, the ribbon-cutting ceremony drew more than 70 attendees, including Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon, Miami City Commissioner Christine King with representatives from both state and federal offices, with leaders from partner agencies and lending institutions.

Miami-Dade County, the city of Miami and other equity and financing partners pushed the project through with funding estimated at $5 million.

The Housing Bonds were issued by the Housing Finance Authority of Miami-Dade County.

“Edison Towers is proof of what’s possible when public and private partners unite around a shared vision of preserving affordable housing,” said Carol Gardner, TEDc President. “We are proud to provide seniors with a safe, vibrant place to call home.”

Suarez praised the project, noting, “Today we celebrated the grand opening of the newly restored Edison Towers in Liberty City, now a vibrant and affordable senior community thanks to the hard work and commitment of TEDc. This project represents more than just housing, it’s about supporting our seniors and investing in the strength and future of our neighborhoods.”

Guests toured the renovated apartments and common areas, which feature a community room, fitness center, media room, picnic space, laundry facilities, and a community garden with intergenerational upkeep. Residents also enjoy weekly activities and services designed to support active, independent living.