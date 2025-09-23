TAMARAC, Fla. – Tamarac District 2 residents are invited to a special event organized by Commissioner Morey Wright.

Residents of Hampton Hills, Tamarac Village, and Catalina Isles will be part of the “Commissioner on Your Corner” community event scheduled for Saturday, September 27, , from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Tamarac Village Amphitheater, 9141 West Commercial Boulevard.

The event is an opportunity for residents to connect with local leaders, including state representatives, members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Tamarac’s Code Enforcement Department, and the Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office.

For more information, call (954) 597-3472.