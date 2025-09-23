Miami- Dade School Board member Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingal (Photo courtesy of Facbook).

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade School Board is recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

School Board member Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall sponsored a resolution to raise awareness of abuse that impacts thousands of homes.

Despite progress, domestic violence continues to be a pressing issue.

National statistics show nearly one in three women and one in 10 men in the United States experience abuse by an intimate partner.

M-DCPS remains committed to protecting students and fostering safe, healthy relationships.

The District’s Dating Violence or Abuse Policy, along with ongoing educational programs, provide students with resources and support to prevent and address dating violence on school property, at school events, and during school transportation.