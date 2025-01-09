New Orleans (AP) — New Orleans mourned, wept and danced at a vigil Saturday evening along the famous thoroughfare where a man rammed a pickup truck into a crowd, killing and injuring revelers who were there to celebrate the new year.

A makeshift memorial of crosses and pictures of the 14 deceased victims included candles, flowers and teddy bears. Victims’ relatives held each other, some crying. But as a brass band began playing, the sorrow transformed into a celebration of life as the crowd snapped ﬁngers, swayed and followed the music down Bourbon Street.

The coroner’s ofﬁce listed the cause of death for all 14 victims as “blunt force injuries.” About 30 other people suffered injuries. University Medical Center New Orleans spokesperson Carolina Giepert said 13 people remained hospitalized, with eight people in intensive care.

The attack early Wednesday was carried out by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a former U.S. Army soldier. Police fatally shot Jabbar, 42, during a ﬁreﬁght at the scene of the deadly crash on Bourbon Street, famous worldwide for its festive vibes in New Orleans’ historic French Quarter.

Street vigil honors victims and connects city

Cathy Tenedorio, who lost her 25year-old son Matthew, said she was moved by the flood of condolences and kindness at Saturday’s vigil. “This is the most overwhelming response of love, an outpouring of love. I’m floating through it all,” she said.

New Orleans native Autrele Felix, 28, left a handwritten card beside a memorial for his friend Nicole Perez, a single mother who was killed. “It means a lot, to see that our city comes together when there’s a real tragedy,” Felix said. “We all become one.”

Others who crowded around the brass band said the best way to honor the victims was with a party.

“Because that’s what they were down here to do, they were having a good time,” life-long New Orleans resident Kari Mitten said.

President Joe Biden planned to travel to New Orleans with ﬁrst lady Jill Biden on Monday to “grieve with the families and community members impacted by the tragic attack.”

Investigation continues

Authorities on Friday continued investigating the attack, including Jabbar’s motives. The FBI concluded he acted alone.

Jabbar proclaimed his support for the Islamic State militant group in online videos posted hours before he struck. It was the deadliest IS-inspired assault on U.S. soil in years, laying bare what federal ofﬁcials have warned is a resurgent international terrorism threat.

He reserved the vehicle used in the attack more than six weeks earlier, on Nov. 14, according to law enforcement ofﬁcials who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Jabbar had suspected bomb-making materials at his Houston home, which contained a workbench in the garage and hazardous materials believed to have been used to make explosive devices, ofﬁcials familiar with a search conducted there said.

Authorities found crude bombs in the neighborhood of the attack in an apparent attempt to cause more carnage. Two improvised explosive devices left in coolers several blocks apart were rendered safe at the scene. Other devices were determined to be nonfunctional. Jabbar purchased a cooler in Vidor, Texas, hours before the attack and gun oil from a store in Sulphur, Louisiana, investigators said.

Investigators searching Jabbar’s rental truck found a transmitter intended to trigger the two bombs, the FBI said in a statement Friday, adding that there were bomb-making materials at the New Orleans home he rented. Jabbar tried to burn down the house by setting a small ﬁre in a hallway with accelerants but the flames burned out before ﬁreﬁghters arrived.

Jabbar exited the crashed truck wearing a ballistic vest and helmet and ﬁred at police, wounding at least two ofﬁcers before he was fatally shot by police. New Orleans police declined to say Friday how many shots were ﬁred by Jabbar and the ofﬁcers or whether any bystanders may have been hit, citing the active investigation.

Stella Cziment, who heads the city’s civilian-run Ofﬁce of the Independent Police Monitor, said investigators are working to account for “every single bullet that was ﬁred” and whether any of them struck bystanders.

Enhanced security planned

Police have used multiple vehicles and barricades to block trafﬁc at Bourbon and Canal streets since the attack.

Other law enforcement agencies helped city ofﬁcers provide extra security, said Reese Harper, a New Orleans police spokesperson.

The ﬁrst parade of the Carnival season leading up to Mardi Gras was scheduled to take place Monday. New Orleans also will host the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.