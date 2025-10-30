Photo courtesy of iStock

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – The city of Riviera has launched relief efforts to help residents of Jamaica in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

The Category 5 storm with winds as high as 183 mph left the Caribbean in its path of destruction.

Riviera Beach Mayr Douglas, who is of Jamaican descent, said 20 percent of his residents have West Indian roots.

He’s calling on residents and business owners to provide food and supplies which will be transported to Jamaica.

For more information on Hurricane Melissa relief efforts, visit https://rivierabch.com.