Join Suits for Seniors for the next chapter as we celebrate a decade of transforming lives through leadership, ﬁnancial literacy, and career readiness. The Suits for Seniors 10th Anniversary Gala will mark this historic milestone with the unveiling of our new name, bold vision, and unforgettable surprises, Saturday, Nov. 8 at the Breakers West, West Palm Beach. Attire: Black Tie. We are proud to recognize our Honorary Chairs, Katrina Lindsey, Esq. and Gary Lesser, Esq., for their leadership and dedication to student success. Be part of history as we honor 10 years of empowering students for college, careers, and life. Reserve your seat at suitsforseniors.org/gala.