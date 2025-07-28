Photo courtesy of Facebook

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Christina Romelus announced she has thrown her hat in the ring for a seat on the Palm Beach County School Board.

The former Boynton Beach Commissioner is seeking to win District 4 in the 2025 election by focusing on high-quality resources and curriculum for each student to thrive in the classroom.

“If you believe in safe schools, strong communities, and a future where every child has the tools to thrive, I’d be honored to have your support,” she said on social media as she launched her campaign. “Whether it’s signing up to volunteer, spreading the word, making a contribution of any size, or simply sharing this post, it all truly makes a difference.”

Romelus was elected to the Boynton Beach Commission in 2016 and said she was responsible for bringing in roughly $500 million in economic development and creating affordable housing.

Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and raised in Palm Beach County, she lives in Boynton Beach with her husband Darren, a Palm Beach County firefighter and their two sons, according to her campaign statement.