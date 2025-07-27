Photo courtesy of the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Max Smith has been tapped as the new Community Outreach Manager for the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

Smith’s career in public service and nonprofit spans 20 years including communications and community engagement.

The Jamaican-born Smith’s previous stints include the Office of the Mayor of New York City, the Office of the Mayor of Hempstead, New Yorn and the National Urban League.

“We are thrilled to welcome Max to the Kravis Center,” said Tracy C. Butler, Senior Director of Education. “Her experience and passion for community connection align perfectly with our mission to inspire, educate and engage audiences of all backgrounds.”