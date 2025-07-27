MIAMI – Students will be equipped with education tools when they head back to school this month thanks to two local organizations.

The International Longshoremen’s Association and Philip Randolf Institute teamed up to sponsor a back-to-school materials event in Overtown yesterday.

Hundreds of Miami-Dade’s students received backpacks filled with school supplies and other resources to prepare them for the upcoming school year.

In the Flagami neighborhood, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami also played a part in making the transition back to school easier for students and their parents.

The nonprofit partnered with AT&T to give 150 laptops to some lucky students who need it. The goal is to set them up for success and bridge the digital divide.