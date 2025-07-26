Photo courtesy of Pexels.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After two cats were infected with a potentially deadly disease, a Broward County animal shelter is no longer taking in stray cats until further notice.

Broward County Animal Care is taking precautions after officials believe animals were possibly exposed to the disease.

The shelter has temporarily suspended cat intake, as well as trap-neuter-return and return-to-field services. A sign posted to the agency’s quarantine room outlines the new policy to prevent the spread of feline panleukopenia.

“We took this measure in an abundance of caution to protect our cat population,” Zachary Rinkins, the shelter’s public information officer, said.

Staff are now wearing protective gear to enter each room to prevent cross-contamination.