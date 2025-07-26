PALM BEACH, Fla. – Palm Beach is seeking reimbursement from the federal government for the costs for providing security for President Donald Trump when he comes to his Mar a Lago estate.

The town is submitting expenses used to protect Trump when he comes to town through a provision in his One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which was signed by the president on July 4.

The Act reimburses local governments for security expenses by using law enforcement agencies to shield Trump from his time in Palm Beach and escort

him a certain distance headed to the airport.

Law enforcement agencies that protect Trump include the Palm Beach Police Department, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the city of West Palm Beach Police Department.