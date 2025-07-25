Photo courtesy of vecteezy.com

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Commissioner Marleine Bastien is launching the inaugural Health is Wealth initiative, Saturday, July 26, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Scott Galvin Community Center, Multipurpose Room, 1600 NE 126th St.

The event is aimed at empowering the community through fitness, nutrition, mental health, and physical health.

The physical and mental health initiatives include Yogo and Afro-Caribbean Dance Class, boxing, healthy cooking demonstration and massage therapy.

Attendees are encouraged to register by visiting https://forms.cloud.microsoft/g/HZyvvw7FS8.