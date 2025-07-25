Photo courtesy of Broward County Public Schools

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. Broward County students will see a few changes when they return to school on August 11.

Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepuburn outlined his plan for new security measures and requirements for teachers and staff.

The school district, the 6th largest in the nation, is an “A” for the second consecutive year and Hepburn wants to maintain the excellent grade for years to come.

For security purposes, he said all staff members will be wearing a cross alert badge to alert authorities for emergencies.

Hepburn said he is excited about the new artificial intelligence tools that will be available at the public schools.

Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach and William Dandy Middle School in Fort Lauderdale will have new health clinics.