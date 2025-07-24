MIAMI – A Miami-Dade Tax Collector Office debuted in the Black historic community in Florida City.

Miami-Dade Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez, city leaders and residents recently cut the ribbon on the South Dade facility.

The Florida City branch, located at 1448 N. Krome Ave., was formerly operated by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).

This office will provide essential services such as driver license and ID issuance, property tax payments, vehicle registration, and business tax receipt transactions, all under one roof

Fernandez has been pressured to ease long lines at the FLHSMV throughout Miami-Dade County, as people are camping overnight to get in front of the line.

Frustrated, some people have been waiting as long as eight hours to process their paperwork for their licenses, ID issuance and vehicle registration.

The Florida City branch is the fifth Tax Collector Office to open under Fernandez.