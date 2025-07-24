Photo courtesy wbur.org

MIAMI – Florida must resume processing driver’s licenses and state ID cards for immigrants from Haiti, Honduras and Nicaragua who have Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

This after a federal court restored the original TPS expiration date of February 3, 2026, ruling against the President Trump administration’s decree to revoke their TPS.

Trump warned immigrants to self deport by August 2025 or be detained and sent back to their home countries by the Department of Homeland Security.

TPS holders from Honduras and Nicaragua are eligible through September 9, while those from Haiti are covered through February 3, 2026, according to the Miami-Dade County Tax Collector’s Office, which now oversees DMV offices.

Trump ended TPS for $500,000 Haitians and 80,000 Hondurans and Nicaraguans.

The President Biden administration extended TPS shortly before he left office which allowed immigrants whose home countries were experiencing political upheaval, violence and reeling from the effects of natural disasters, to work and live in the U.S.