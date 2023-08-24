PRESIDENTIAL VOLUNTEER SERVICE AWARDS: The esteemed Lt. Ret. Beverly Elliott-Morrison, top left, receives her latest recognition, the Presidential Volunteer Service Award (PVSA), from Ret. Det. William Dames and Dr. Beverly Kee. Other longtime area public servants and PVSA recipients honored Saturday included Dr. Barbara Carey-Schuler, Dr. Marvin Dunn above left, Dan Calloway, Pastor Chuck Ridley, Clarence Shahid Freeman, James Thomas and Debra Tendrich. Estella Pyfrom’s daughter Mia, right, accepted her mother’s posthumous award. ALAN LUBY PHOTOS FOR SOUTH FLORIDA TIMES

Staff Report

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Longtime area public servants were honored Saturday as the Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Lifetime Achievement Awards for Volunteer Service were awarded at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Boynton Beach.

Ret. Det. William Dames and his brother, Pastor Richard Dames, both 2022 President Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement award recipients, hosted the Presidential Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) Honors Ceremony.

Established by executive order of President George W. Bush, the prestigious honor is awarded to a select few Americans each year in recognition of their extraordinary community service (4,000-plus hours).

The PVSA award recognizes those who have made community service their mantra.

This year’s recipients included Lt. Ret. Beverly Elliott-Morrison, Dr. Barbara Carey-Schuler, Dr. Marvin Dunn, Dan Calloway, Pastor Chuck Ridley, Clarence Shahid Freeman, James Thomas and Debra Tendrich. Estella Pyfrom’s daughter accepted her posthumous award.

Kee presented the awards on behalf of the Points of Light, AmeriCorps, President Joseph R. Biden Jr., 46th president of the United States, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We are eternally grateful to the St. John Missionary Baptist Church for hosting this year’s awards program,” said Kee, executive director of Premiere Coalition Partners Association, LLC., a Maryland based certifying organization for the Presidential Volunteer Service Award Program.

“We have a very impressive list of honorees who are making a meaningful difference in their communities.”

For other information regarding the President’s Volunteer Service Award, call 404-308-1884 or email premierecoalitionpartners@gmail.com.