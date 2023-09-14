MEDICAL ADVOCATES: (From left), Noble Thomas Matthews reviews Broward College student presentation on nutrition and caloric intake. Daughter Ebony Hodge learns about breast cancer detection from Broward College School of Nursing students. PHOTOS COURTESY OF LESLIE ELUS

Staff Report

OPA LOCKA, Fla. – The Nobles of Kazah Temple #149 and Daughters of Kazah Court #117 AEAONMS, Inc. held their annual joint National Community Health Initiative (NCHI) Health Fair for residents of the City of Opalocka on Saturday, Sept. 2.

NCHI promotes education and awareness regarding diseases and health conditions that disproportionately impact communities of color, to eradicate their associated health disparities, and aims to improve lives in those communities through the ﬁnancial support of healthcare research and national outreach efforts.

"The Kazah Temple #149 and Kazah Court #117 Health Fair is an essential gathering, empowering individuals to take charge of their well-being, offering knowledge and resources that pave the path to a healthier, happier life," said Honorary Past Imperial Potentate Pierre Rutledge, Imperial Council Treasurer of AEAONMS, Inc.

The fair was organized by Noble Leslie Elus and Daughter Brenda Parks, NCHI directors within the Oasis of Miami.

Attendees received a free breakfast, workshops on kidney health, family support resources, CPR demonstration, medical screenings, and consultations courtesy of the Chen Medical Center and Broward College School of Nursing.

Free medical screenings offered included blood pressure, body mass index, and bone density. Community members in attendance also earned community service hours for their participation.

Since its inception, the Chen Senior Medical Center has been committed to make the healthcare system more focused, convenient and effective for seniors.

Inspired by his own experience with a life-threatening illness, Dr. Jenling James Chen developed an innovative system to provide superior care and make a measurable impact on patients’ lives.

Brenda Parks, DNP, emphasized that "screenings are a proactive approach to maintaining one’s well-being and preventing serious health problems."

Additional event partners include Dialysis Visionary Works, the City of Opa-locka, and Opa-locka Community Development Corporation.