“ALADDIN” AT THE ARSHT: Disney’s hit Broadway musical from the producer of “The Lion King” is a timeless story and extraordinary theatrical event in a thrilling new production ﬁlled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle, where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities inﬁnite, through Jan. 8 at various times, tickets from $39, part of the 2022-2023 Broadway in Miami Series at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami. Call 305-949-6722 or visit arshtcenter.org.

***

“HADESTOWN AT KRAVIS”: Come see how the world could be, where a song can change your fate, in a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never let’s go, Kravis On Broadway, through Jan. 8. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and 2020 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Call 561-832-7469 or visit kravis.org.

***

NEW WORLD SYMPHONY: Partnering with the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center for Family Music Day this Saturday, Jan, 7 from 4 – 7 p.m., free and open to the community at 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. Visit nws.edu/family

***

MLK COORDINATING COMMITTEE: 2023 Kick Off Service Friday, Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m.

MLK Landmark Memorial 2200 N. Flagler Dr. (Currie Park) West Palm Beach

[Reception immediately following with takeouts.]

Unity Day/Interfaith Service Sunday, Jan. 8, 4 p.m.

Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church 1220 Pioneer Rd., Mangonia Park.

[Reception after service. Follow COVID-19 rules. Wear a mask. Meal takeouts available after service.]

MLK Breakfast/Essay Awards Monday, Jan. 16, 8 a.m. PB County Convention Center 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach Visit mlkccpbc.org to pay online.

South Florida Fair MLK Day Monday, Jan. 16, 3 – 5 p.m. 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach, Community Stage Bus leaves 1 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church

Visit mlkccpbc.org or call 561-236-8549.

***

ANTI-GUN VIOLENCE COMMUNITY DAY: Jan. 7, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Scott Lake Park, 17710 NW 15th Ct., Miami Gardens. Visit fredscloset.org or call 786-277-9168.

***

UNDERSTANDING CRACK-ERS: A spiritual approach to comprehending why White people are so hateful, book launch with author Michelle Hollinger, Jan. 7, 9:30 p.m., Center for Black Innovation, 937 NW 3rd Ave., Miami. Wine and cheese VIP reception with author, 7:30 – 9 p.m. Register at iammichellehollinger.com.

***

A RAISIN IN THE SUN: Starring Sidney Poitier and Claudia McNeil, moderated by TreaAndrea Russworm, PhD, with panelists William M. “Bill” Nix, Thomas Parham and Avery Sommers, showing Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Tickets $12. Call 561-832-7469 or visit kravis.org.

***

“SOMETHING ROTTEN!” Florida Studio Theatre is extending the run of the musical comedy production through Sunday, Jan. 14. The 49th Winter Season features a four-show Mainstage Series and a three-show Cabaret Series that includes the original musical revue “The ’70s: More Than a Decade” featuring Rebecca Hopkins through Feb. 12. FST’s second cabaret of the season, “A Place in the Sun – A Tribute to Stevie Wonder, celebrating the legendary musician, is playing through March 26. Tickets at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.

***

“THE DREAM IN ACTION": Join thousands in Miami’s Liberty City for a celebratory parade and day of festivities for the entire family on Jan. 16, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day national holiday. Beginning at 11 a.m., the 2.5-hour parade takes place along NW 54th Street on a route from NW 10th Avenue to NW 32nd Avenue that follows the sacred ground Dr. King once travelled during his frequent visits to Miami. The festivities continue until 6 p.m. at a Family Festival in Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park with live music, dance and theatrical performances, a crafts marketplace, food vendors and children’s activities. Grand Marshal is actress and singer Jo Marie Payton, best known for her role as Harriette Baines Winslow on the TV sitcom “Family Matters.” Hosted by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Festivities Committee, 305- 606-2995 or mlkparadeandfestivities.org.

***

DR. KING BRUNCH AT SPADY: Featured speakers on Monday Jan. 16, 10 a.m noon., at Indian Spring Country Club, 11501 El Clair Ranch Rd., Boynton Beach, are Isaac Lane, pastor of St. John Primitive Baptist Church; Verdenia Baker, Palm Beach County administrator; and Daniyah Straghn, a 9th-grade student from Atlantic Community High School. The brunch will also feature entertainment by the St. John Primitive Baptist Church Praise Team, and a full breakfast buffet. Tickets available at spadymuseum.com Call 561-279-8883.

***

FROZEN IN TIME EXHIBITION: View and celebrate the Love-Thornell Collection of Black American Photographs from the mid-19th to mid-20th centuries, at the Broward County African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. More than 1,300 images celebrating African Americans and their families from days gone by. Call 954-357-6282.

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com