OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) – Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played ﬁve seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, was killed in a motorcycle crash in South Florida, authorities said. He was 28.

Collins was driving a motorcycle that crashed into a sport-utility vehicle Sunday night, Aug. 13 in Lauderdale Lakes, the Broward County Sheriff’s Ofﬁce said in a news release.

The SUV was making a left turn when Collins’ motorcycle hit its rear passenger side. The impact caused Collins to go through a window of the SUV and come to rest inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s ofﬁce said. Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver, whose name was withheld, remained at the scene and co-operated with investigators, authorities said.

The Seahawks released a statement from Collins’ family:

“Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality,” the statement said. “We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difﬁcult time.”

Collins played in college at Arkansas, where he rushed for over 1,000 yards in all three of his seasons. He’s second to Darren McFadden on the school’s career rushing list, and he was part of one of the most memorable plays in recent SEC history in 2015 at Mississippi.