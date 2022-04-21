SHARE ON:

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Tammy Pope, 56, died April 4. Service will be held 12noon Saturday, April 23, at Jay Chapel.

Lillian Bridgemon, 73, died April 12. Service will be held 12 noon Saturday, April 23, at Jay Johnson Chapel.

Nikita Johnson, 47, died April 16. Service will be held 3pm Saturday, April 23, at Jay Chapel.

Elijah Douglas, 58, died April 17. Viewing only, 3 to 5pm Saturday, April 23 at Jay Chapel.

William Benitez, 51, died April

6. Viewing 3 to 7pm Saturday, April 23, at Jay Johnson Chapel.

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Earnestine Aikens, 91, died April 9. Service will be held 11am Friday, April 22, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

John E. Moore, Jr., 76, died April 14. Arrangements are pending.