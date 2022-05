ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Clinton Randolph Smith, 42, died May 1. Arrangements are pending.

Patricia Ann Morris, 75, died May

2. Arrangements are pending.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

George Smith, 72, died April 16. Service was held.

Mae Moss, 76, died April 12. Service was held.

Samuel Claudio, 58, died April 24, 2022. Funeral services were held.

Corey L. Mitchell, 46, died April 23. Visitation Friday, May 6 at Jay Johnson Funeral Home.

Lucy Lee, 83, died April 25. Service will be held 11am Saturday, May 7, at Perrine National Church of God.

Johnathan Wilbon, 58, died April 29. Service will be held 12 noon Saturday, May 7, at Jay Funeral Home.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Charles Edward Perry, Sr., 73, retired landscaper, died April 26. Service will be held 11am Friday at New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith.

Mary Elizabeth Carrol, 72, retired accountant, died April 15. Final rites and Burial in Nassau, Bahamas.

Rocleasha Shane Gaynell Fawkes, 32, church secretary, died April 20. Final rites and Burial in Nassau, Bahamas.

Bienvenida Beatty, 74, corporal, died April 14. Final rites and Burial in St. Croix, U.S.V.I.