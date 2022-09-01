SHARE ON:

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Hattie Hugley, 93, died August 23. Service will be held 10am Saturday, September 3, at First Baptist Church Piney Grove.

Tyson Jones, 82, died August 15. Memorial service will be held 11am Saturday, September 3, at Saint Benedict’s Episcopal Church.

Mary F. Edwards, 86, died August 17. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, September 3, 2022- 1 pm @ West Broward Church of Christ.

Portia Baker, 60, died August 22. Service will be held Saturday, September 3, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Margaret Williams, 77, died August 27. Service will be held 10am Saturday, September 10, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Leola Adams, 90, died August 29. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, September 10, at Mount Bethel Baptist Church.