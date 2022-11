JAY FUNERAL HOME

Edna Ann Austin, 73, Retired MDCPS Bus Driver, died October 30. Services scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.

Jimmie Jones, 96, Retired Mechanic, died October 31. Services scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.

Rodney Ketchens, 44, Financier, died October 26. Services scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday New Life Chapel.

Jule Wooden, 41, Laborer, died October 22. Services scheduled for 12:00 noon Saturday Mt. Pleasant MBC.

Linda Jean Brown, 63, Housekeeping, died October 21. Services scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Ernestine Brown Hankerson, 89, died October 21. Service will be held 11am Saturday, November 5, at First Baptist Church Piney Grove.

Beverly King, 67, died October 22. Service will be held 1:30pm Saturday, November 5, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Bobby Beasley, 68, died October 31. Graveside service will be held 1pm Tuesday, November 8, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Alma Barlow Jones, 94, died October 31. Service will be held 11am Saturday, November 12. Place to be determined.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Janeen Lasondra Richard, 52, attorney for City of Ft. Lauderdale, died October 20. Service will be held 1pm Saturday at New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith.