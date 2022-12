JAY FUNERAL HOME

Altee Cason, 93, beautician, died November 17. Viewing will be held 2pm to 6pm Thursday, December 1, at Jay Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 1pm Friday, December 2, at Mt. Pleasant MBC.

Adriane Cure, 49, security guard, died November 19. Viewing will be held 2pm to 7pm Friday, December 2, at Jay Funeral Home. Service will be held 10am Saturday, December 3, at second Baptist Church.

Andrilla Walker, 100, retired, died November 25. Viewing will be held 5 to 7pm Friday, December 2, at Mt. Sinai MBC. Service will be held 11am Saturday, December 3, at Mt. Sinai MBC.

Gladys Stafford, 68, CNA, died November 22. Viewing will be held 2 to 7pm Friday December 2, at Jay Funeral Home. Service will be held 11am, December 3, at HGT ministries.

Johnny Rodriquez, 61, laborer, died November 25. Viewing will be held 2 to 7pm Friday December 2, at Jay Funeral Home. Service will be held 12 noon Saturday December 3, at Jay Funeral Home.

Josephine Jordan, 78, laborer, died November 16. Viewing will be held 2 to 7pm Friday December 2, at Jay Funeral Home. Service will be held 1pm Saturday December 3, at Mt. Pleasant MBC.

Theresa Mohamed, 63, manager, died November 19. Viewing will be held 2 to 5pm Saturday, Saturday December 3, at Jay Funeral Home.

Norma Smith, 73, died November 24. Viewing will be held 2 to 7pm, Friday December 2, at Jay/Johnson Funeral Home. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, December 3, at Full Deliverance Baptist Church.

Valaries Johnson, key largo, Service will be held 1pm Saturday December 3, at Key Largo Church.

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Horace Calvin Smith, 74, died November 14, 2022. Service will be held 10am Monday, November 28, at First Baptist Church Piney Grove.

Bruce Edward Wagner, 65, died November 19. Memorial Service will be held 1pm Tuesday, November 29, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

James K. Smith, 71, died November 19. Service will be held 11am Thursday, December 1, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Cherrile Jessica O’Garro, 47, died November 22. Service will be held 10am Saturday, December 3, at The New Tag Team 4 Jesus Christ Outreach Ministries.

Anthony L. Roach, Sr., 65, died November 23. Service will be held 11am Saturday, December 10, at Mount Bethel Baptist Church.