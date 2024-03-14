ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Baron Edwards, 97, died March 2. Service 10am Saturday, March 16, at Banner of Love Apostolic Church.

Ida Smith, 96, died March 7. Service 11am Thursday, March 21, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Birdalla Bennett, 103, died March 9. Service 11am Saturday, March 23, at Royal Assembly Church.

Lillian G. Hearns, 95, died March 12. Arrangements are pending.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Alma J. Lewis, 94, retired cafeteria assistant, died March 2 at home. Service 10am Saturday at Church of the Transﬁguration. In lieu of ﬂowers, donations may be made to the Church of Transﬁguration in the name of Ms. Alma J. Lewis.

Mackenson Paul, Jr., 31, laborer, died March 5. Service 1pm at Mt. Calvary M.B. Church.

Kimberly Myers, 52, homemaker, died February 18 at home. Service 4pm Saturday at Range Chapel.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Hosie Scott-Baldwin, 88, hospital social worker, died March 3. Service 1pm Friday, March 15, at Macedonia Church of God In Christ.

Blanche Anderson-Simpson, 63, homemaker, died March 4. Service 11am Saturday, March 16, at New Bethel A.M.E. Church.

Johnny Anderson, 63, died February 24. Memorial service 11am Saturday, March 16, at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.

Michael Angelo Grier, 58, south motors mechanic, died February 25. Service 11am Saturday, March 16, at Cornerstone Church.

Betty Jean Simmons, 68, homemaker, died March 6. Viewing 12 noon-2pm Saturday, March 16, at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.

Ronald Nolton, 64, exterminator, died March 3. Viewing 2-5pm Saturday, March 16, at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.