TikTok and a host of other internet platforms have raced to project presidential candidate Kamala Harris as the answer to draconian orange man Donald J. Trump and his Hitler-like Holocaust pogrom designed for America. If elected, Trump has already promised that there will be no more elections thereafter. However, replete evidence shows that he may ﬁnd a ferocious battle ahead for votes from Kamala forces everywhere in America.

One hundred and seven Black colleges and universities with more than a quarter of a million students alone, plus professors and staffs makes for a small compact army! That’s the Historical Black Colleges and Universities known as HBCUs. Now I know there will be well-meaning key Kamala campaign staff who may mistakenly argue that colleges and universities are already covered. Those would most likely be people unfamiliar with how this piece needs to be carved out and handled.

With just a couple of weeks left before many students return to various campuses, it is incumbent that those who are 18 years of age and older register or ensure their registration is current and correct. They must also ﬁle for absentee ballots so that they cast their vote for Kamala Harris and down ballot non-Trumpist candidates, and mail them so they are received before deadline. (We don’t want no stuff!)

This is absolutely an "each one teach one" moment, people. We might not get another chance at saving ourselves and others for Democracy: that ofttimes elusive, seemingly unreal, farfetched, ghostly and maybe non-existing, yet severely intriguing idea, like so many others mankind has made real through the ages. So, we all face the realization that it has come to this, a moment of crystal-clear clarity. It is all up to us. There can be no one who doesn’t know. Each one must teach one. Everyone eligible must vote!

So what entity is ensuring that all Black and brown HBCU students are working door to door where they live and organizing in their surrounding neighborhoods before they leave for school? And for the sake of Kamala Harris, please don’t repeat what Hillary Clinton did in Fort Lauderdale, Florida during her failed presidential campaign.

Hillary opened an ofﬁce on Sistrunk Boulevard, a historic central focal point in the Black community, in a Black owned building, and staffed it with college-aged white youngsters from middle America, while local Blacks did the labor.

Make sure your home community groups have current precinct data for all area districts so that they are aware of eligible voters who are either not registered or who did not vote in the last election or last few elections. This must be done to "rock the vote." HBCU students will have to quickly organize once on campus and do the same thing for that area, and knock on doors, put up Kamala Harris signs, hold rallies and otherwise engage in direct action until Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024. Get Vice President Kamala Harris elected president of these United States of America!

People, we have three months in which to shock America with our massive turnout at the polls. To help this happening, why don’t HBCU students organize youth under 18, who cannot vote, to pass out literature, put up signs, and generally help? Elderly people can make voter calls, and ﬁnd out who will need a ride to the polling place. There is only one way to get the job done: organize, organize, organize! al.calloway715@gmail.com