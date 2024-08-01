TRI-COUNTY CHAMBER RECEPTION & EXPO: For the third year in a row for National Black Business Month meet professionals from across South Florida in one place, Thursday, Aug. 8, this time at the Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami., hosted by the Broward County Black Chamber of Commerce. Call 954-419-6557.

Back to School Tax Holiday: Running through Aug. 11, Florida offers a tax break on essential school supplies.

FARM SHARE FOOD DRIVE-THRU: State Rep Jervonte Edmonds and other state and local ofﬁcials helping alleviate hunger and malnutrition by recovering fresh and nutritious food and distributing it to those who need it most, “ﬁrst come, ﬁrst served,” Saturday, Aug. 3, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Manifest Church, 2275 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., West Palm Beach. To volunteer email sylvia.sharps@myfloridahouse.gov.

SPLASH BASH: City of Lauderhill Summer Pool Party featuring food and games for the whole family, Aug. 3, noon – 4 p.m. at Veterans Park, 7600 NW 50th St., Lauderhill. Proper attire required to swim, call 954-572-1460 or email sarvanitis@lauderhill-fl-gov.

BACK TO SCHOOL JAMBOREES: Family friendly events in Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale featuring free immunizations for kids on Saturday Aug. 3, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Pompano Pediatric Primary & Prenatal Care Center, 601 W. Atlantic Ave., and Cora E. Braynon Family Health Center, 200 NW 7th Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

JAMAICA INDEPENDENCE FESTIVAL: Bring your family and friends to this unforgettable event that promises to be a true celebration of Jamaican heritage and independence jammin’ to reggae beats, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2 – 10 p.m., Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd. Visit Eventbrite.com.

SWEET JAMAICA INDEPENDENCE CONCERT: Sunday, Aug. 4, 2 – 11 p.m., outdoors at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, 3800 NW 11 Pl., Lauderhill, featuring performances by Fab 5, Leroy Sibbles, T-Dogg, Empress Uneek, Sailor Jane and more; music by Stone Love, King Waggy Tee, DJ Radcliffe, Gairy Sweetness; honorees CG Oliver Mair, Col. Andrew Dunbar, BSO Eddie Edwards; hosted by Sir Rockwell. Early bird tickets $25, gate $35, VIP $150. Call 954-7303090.or visit sweetjamaica.net.

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with island eats, exotic treats, Calypso beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

WIN WITH THE BLACK CHURCH: Join virtually as Black Church PAC presents a kick-off organizing call, Monday, Aug. 5, 8:30 p.m. Visit blackchurchpac.org/wwbc,

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: The City of Opa-locka has announced its participation on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Sherbondy Park, 777 Sharazad Blvd. National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes strong policecommunity partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. This year’s event will feature a variety of activities designed to foster a sense of community and enhance relationships between residents and law enforcement, including picnic – barbecue, live music, safety workshop, display of police vehicles, raffle. Contact JGM@hiprockstar.com.

DEI IMPACT BREAKFAST: Join the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce for a panel on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), as powerful community leaders share their experiences and best practices, so attendees gain practical advice on implementing effective initiatives, addressing implicit biases, and fostering a culture of inclusion in your company/organization, Aug. 7, 8:30 10 a.m. at 512 NE 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

DOREEN KETCHENS: The Clarinet Queen of New Orleans, Thursday, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m., Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ, 3010 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables, (across from the Biltmore Hotel). Tickets start at $35 in advance, visit CommunityArtsProgram.org.

SUMMER BASH BLOCK PARTY: Join the Urban League of Broward County on Saturday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. for great food, local resources, exciting activities for all ages, and even a voter registration drive to make sure your voice is heard, at the future site of The Village at Oakland Park, 2351 NW 26th St., Oakland Park.

DIGITAL DAD LUNCH & LEARN: Join T.E.A.M DAD for an eventful day of education. Enjoy a delicious meal with the opportunity to learn more about using technology to aid in your fatherly duties and to meet other bright, strong, and inspirational dads, Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Benvenuto Restaurant & Banquet Facility, 1730 N. Federal Highway Boynton Beach. Pre-register at sicklecellpbc.org.

AMERICOLOR: Palm Beach Atlantic University hosts the Urban Color Fields exhibition featuring the works of street photographer Dennis Church, known for his vibrant and dynamic street photography, on view Aug. 12 through Oct. 4, 2024, at the Tauni De Lesseps Art Gallery in The Warren Library, 300 Pembroke Pl., West Palm Beach. Opening reception Sept. 19, 6 – 7:30 p.m., with discussion led by the artist. Visitors are invited to join the conversation and to explore the unexpected meanings and connections in the work. Parking in regular campus lots free after 6 p.m. Visit library.pba.edu.

ART + MIND DAY: Your ticket to wellness, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m., at the Adrienne Arsht Center Campus, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Join a free celebration of arts and wellness ﬁlled with poetry, music, theater, dance and virtual reality experiences that connect the mind, body and soul. The day will feature performances, presentations and hands-on workshops led by Miami artists and art therapists. Visit arshtcenter.org or call 305-949-6722.

HITS ON FIFTH: An exciting performance featuring dance, spoken word, jazz, and fashion on Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. The event supports Heart Sista Inc. and is part of the Broward Center’s Arts Access program. Visit BrowardCenter.org or call 954-462-0222.

ARSHT STUDENT AMBASSADORS: Applications now being accepted for the 2024-25 school year to admit 50 ninth, 10th and 11th grade students from MiamiDade public, private, charter and home schools, at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Eligible for community service hours. Opportunity to attend quarterly meetings and workshops. Opportunity to attend free shows, including Broadway, classical, jazz and theater programs. Apply at arshtcenter.org/education/students-and-teachers/

SPACE EXPLORERS: THE INFINITE: An immersive experience featuring 360degree videos of space at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. Inspired by NASA missions, the larger-than-life journey covers the spaceship, astronauts, and the universe beyond our planet. Viewers not only get a taste of life aboard a space station, but also learn how the machines work, what astronauts do, and facts surrounding the glory of space. Children ages 8-12 will need a waiver signed by their parent/guardian before starting the experience. Through Sept. 2, call 561-833-8300 or visit kravis.org.

FROST MUSEUM MIAMI: Exhibitions such as Journey into Space in the 250-seat Frost Planetarium with surround sound and a vast dome takes you on dazzling visual odysseys to outer space. The three-level Aquarium carries you from the surface to the depths of South Florida’s crucial aquatic ecosystems and beyond, at 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Call 305-434-9600 or visit frostscience.org.

AN EVENING WITH KETANJI BROWN JACKSON: The Books & Books Literary Foundation and the Adrienne Arsht Center present the ﬁrst African American woman to be appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. in the Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets $20 general admission; add a signed copy of her new memoir “Lovely One” ($37.45 including tax*) to your ticket during checkout. Visit arshtcenter.org.

DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM: Tickets are on sale for the institution of global acclaim, coming to the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach for one night of genre-defying ballet, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. Visit kravis.org.

