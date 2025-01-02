During the holiday season, while many of us gather with family to celebrate, we must not forget the sacriﬁces of South Florida’s county contracted security ofﬁcers–the individuals who protect our county’s most vital infrastructure. STOCK PHOTO

Earlier this month, I had the privilege of sitting down with these ofﬁcers, members of 32BJ SEIU, who are ﬁghting for a fair union contract that expires on Dec. 31. The ofﬁcers, who are majority Black, protect the public and county ofﬁcials at the Fort Lauderdale Airport, the Government Center, Port Everglades, courthouses, libraries, and other county infrastructure. Their stories stirred my spirit and weighed heavy on my heart.

Like me, many of the ofﬁcers are veterans of the US armed forces. They are caregivers and the backbone of their families. They come from neighborhoods where opportunity is scarce, but faith runs deep. Their work exposes them to danger – gun violence, suicide attempts, attacks, and other security threats – yet many must juggle two or three jobs to make ends meet. Most lack adequate paid time off and paid holidays, leaving them with short paychecks while others are celebrating.

Laster Wilson, who protects the Broward Government Center, shared his testimony with me. A U.S. Army veteran, Wilson’s life is devoted to serving his community and country. Yet his work is undervalued. He told me how he lost pay on Veteran’s Day and other holidays because the buildings were closed. For him, every unpaid holiday brings ﬁnancial strain to his family. “Instead of honoring our service, we lost a day’s pay,” he said. These words struck me deeply because no servant of the people should ever feel so disregarded.

Sophia Pringles, another ofﬁcer I met, is a veteran and security ofﬁcer at Fort Lauderdale Airport. Pringles patrols the terminals, conducts searches, and works every day to stop tragedy before it happens. Unfortunately, she must work a second job to keep her household afloat. Her grueling schedule means she barely sees her husband.

‘We’re like two ships passing in the night,’ she said. Pringles’s strength and commitment are a light in a dark world, but her family’s sacriﬁces are too heavy a burden to bear alone.

As a longtime pastor and community activist, I have dedicated my life to empowering our communities through initiatives that build Black wealth and drive home ownership. And as a former union janitor, I know ﬁrsthand how a good union contract can provide economic stability, protection from discrimination, and opportunity. My union job, with good union wages and beneﬁts, allowed me to put myself through college and build a better life for my family.

Our security ofﬁcers and their families deserve the same opportunity. When working families earn enough to provide for their children, buy their own homes, and support local businesses, the positive effects ripple across our neighborhoods.

That’s why we must all join their ﬁght for a strong union contract that can provide them with living wages, paid time off, the training they need, and the dignity they’ve earned. This ﬁght is not just about their paychecks; it’s about uplifting entire communities and addressing the wage gap in the Black community. It’s about justice for our brothers and sisters.

Finally, when we invest in these ofﬁcers, we invest in our safety. They are the ﬁrst responders, the watchmen on the wall, ensuring our public spaces are secure. A fair contract not only protects these ofﬁcers but also strengthens the safety of our public spaces. As we gather around tables ﬁlled with blessings, let us remember those who stand guard so that we can be safe. Their ﬁght for a fair contract is our ﬁght. Together, we can build a more just and equitable community where everyone can thrive.