Your Secret Service code name is Pioneer. You are the ﬁrst woman in history to be elected vice president of the United States. On July 21, 2024, your running mate, Joe Biden, announces that he will not be seeking reelection. The presidential election will occur on Nov. 5, 2024. You have 107 days. For the ﬁrst time, and with surprising and revealing insights, Kamala Harris tells the story of one of the wildest and most consequential presidential campaigns in American history. Written with candor, a unique perspective and the pace of a page-turning novel, her book “107 Days” takes you inside the race for the presidency as no one has ever done before, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m., Ziff Ballet Opera House, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Visit arshtcenter.org.