The Boney James Slow Burn Tour, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 7 – 9 p.m., at the Sunset Lounge, 609 8th St., West Palm Beach. Enhance your evening with an exclusive pre-show dinner featuring cuisine by SandyJames Fine Food & Productions, early entry to the venue and live music during dinner. Reservations are required; please email events@wpb.org or call (561) 822-1515 to reserve your party. Mandatory valet parking is $8 per vehicle, payable by cash or credit card upon arrival. Coming next: The Valerie Tyson Jazz Band, Dec. 17.