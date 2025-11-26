Ten North Group has announced its 13th annual AOT showcase returning Wednesday, Dec. 3 – Saturday, Dec. 6 with the theme “At the Edge of Entanglement,” at the Ten North Group campus, 675 Ali Baba Ave. in the Opa-locka Arts District. Featuring six original exhibitions, over four days, within two city blocks, including the recently restored Opa-locka Historic City Hall, a powerful catalyst for the city’s ongoing cultural and economic expansion and the future Florida Museum of Black History site. Visit tennorthgroup.com, or call 305-687-3545.